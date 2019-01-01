GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN House Democrats have plan to fund government, but not a wall WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have released their plan to re-open the government without approving money for President Donald Trump’s border wall.…

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

House Democrats have plan to fund government, but not a wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have released their plan to re-open the government without approving money for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

At the same time, Trump is struggling to find leverage to break the stalemate days before the GOP’s monopoly on Washington power comes to an end.

Democrats in the House unveiled two bills Monday to put hundreds of thousands of federal workers back on the job. They were expected to pass them as soon as the new Congress convenes Thursday.

Whether the Republican-led Senate, under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, would consider the bills — or if Trump would sign either into law — was unclear. McConnell spokesman Donald Stewart said Senate Republicans would not take action without Trump’s backing.

The partial government shutdown began Dec. 22.

BEYOND PLUTO-THE LATEST

The Latest: NASA spacecraft dashes by world beyond Pluto

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft opens the new year at the most distant world ever explored, a billion miles beyond Pluto.

Flight controllers say everything looked good for New Horizons’ flyby of the tiny, icy object at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, 3 ½ years after its encounter with Pluto. Confirmation won’t come for hours, though, given the vast distance. The mysterious target nicknamed Ultima Thule (TOO-lee) is 4 billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) from Earth.

Scientists want New Horizons observing Ultima Thule, not phoning home. So they won’t know until late morning whether the spacecraft survived.

With New Horizons on autopilot, Mission Control at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, was empty. Instead, team members and their guests gathered nearby for back-to-back countdowns at midnight and again 33 minutes later.

Queen guitarist Brian May, who also happens to be an astrophysicist, joined the team at Johns Hopkins for a midnight premiere of the song he wrote for the big event.

____

SHUTDOWN-NATIONAL PARKS

National parks dealing with vandals, human waste in shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of the West’s iconic national parks are beginning to partially close as they deal with overflowing restrooms and vandals on the 10th day of a federal government shutdown.

Many national parks remain open but with skeleton staffs. The budget director of the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association, John Garder, on Monday called that “a nightmare scenario” for human safety, wildlife and historic sites at national parks.

Yosemite National Park in California’s Sierra Nevada was closing some campgrounds and some popular areas like Mariposa Grove. Park officials say with restrooms overflowing, some visitors were relieving themselves along roadsides.

Joshua Tree National Park in the California desert also says it will be closing campgrounds. Park officials say without enough supervision, some visitors are off-roading illegally and otherwise damaging the park.

BRAZIL-BOLSONARO

Brazil’s Bolsonaro to take power amid high hopes and fears

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian army captain Jair Bolsonaro is taking office as president Tuesday promising to overhaul many aspects of life in Latin America’s largest nation.

He is no longer the outsider mocked by fellow lawmakers for his far-right positions, constant use of expletives and even casual dressing.

Bolsonaro rose to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda that has energized Brazilian conservatives and hard-right supporters after four consecutive presidential election wins by the left-leaning Workers’ Party.

He is the latest of several far-right leaders around the world who have come to power by riding waves of anger at the establishment and promises to ditch the status quo.

Brasilia will be under tight security, with 3,000 police patrolling the event. Military tanks, fighter jets and even anti-aircraft missiles will also be deployed.

PEOPLE-RICKY MARTIN

Ricky Martin and husband welcome baby girl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricky Martin is starting the new year with a new bundle of joy.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced the arrival of his daughter with an Instagram post showing off the infant’s tiny hands. Martin says the girl is named Lucia.

Martin’s post didn’t include any additional details, other than that the baby girl is healthy. Martin’s post says his family, which includes husband Jwan Yosef and 10-year-old twin sons, have “fallen in love with Lucia.”

The “Living La Vida Loca” singer garnered an Emmy nomination earlier this year for his supporting role in the FX series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

NYC NEW YEAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Wet throngs welcome 2019 in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of soggy revelers have greeted 2019 after a rainy night in New York City’s Times Square.

Fireworks and the drop of a sparkling crystal ball marked the start of the new year in the eastern U.S.

Christina Aguilera pumped up the crowd, performing in a snow-white dress and coat while partygoers danced in their rain ponchos.

Bebe Rexha sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” just before the midnight ball drop.

Many of the people in and around the square spent nearly half the day in the chilly rain waiting for the ball drop.

Despite the grim weather, some people said they felt energized by the crowd and hopeful the new year would be better than 2018.

NKOREA-NEW YEAR’S SPEECH

NKorean leader says he’s ready for more talks with Trump

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he hopes to extend his high-stakes nuclear summitry with President Donald Trump into 2019, but also warns Washington not to test North Koreans’ patience with sanctions and pressure.

Kim also during his New Year’s speech on Tuesday said the United States should continue to halt its joint military exercises with ally South Korea and not deploy strategic military assets to the South.

Kim and Trump met June 12 in Singapore where they signed a vague statement on a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for months as they struggle with the sequencing of North Korea’s disarmament and the removal of U.S.-led sanctions against the North.

ELECTION 2020-ELIZABETH WARREN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says he’d ‘love to run against’ Warren

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’d “love to run against” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who took the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency.

Trump says in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “All-American New Year” set to air Monday night that he hopes Warren is among the Democrats to run in 2020.

He says, “We’ll see how she does, I wish her well. I hope she does well. I’d love to run against her.”

Trump has been lambasting Warren since his 2016 campaign, when he began derisively labeling her “Pocahontas” in a shot against her claims of Native American heritage.

Trump says Warren “did very badly in proving that she was of Indian heritage,” adding that her decision earlier this year to release a DNA analysis “didn’t work out too well.”

LION ATTACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Woman killed by lion recalled as ‘quiet, sweet’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An intern fatally attacked by a lion at a North Carolina wildlife center is being remembered as a sweet person and wonderful student.

Alexandra Black, who died Sunday at the Conservators Center near Burlington, graduated in May 2018 from Indiana University after completing the degree program at its Center for the Integrative Study of Animal Behavior.

The university center’s director, Cara Wellman, says Black’s death has stunned and saddened faculty members, who were thinking about her parents.

Wellman says the program has about 100 students pursuing majors in the close-knit program on the Bloomington campus.

She recalled Black as “quiet and sweet” and added her stated passion was animal husbandry, the study of breeding and caring for animals.

Says Wellman: “She was very energetic and committed to animal behavior and pursuing a career in animal husbandry.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.