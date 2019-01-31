Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump says he’s ‘set the stage’ for wall action WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says congressional negotiations over border security are a “waste of time,” while insisting he has…

The Latest: Trump says he’s ‘set the stage’ for wall action

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says congressional negotiations over border security are a “waste of time,” while insisting he has “set the stage” to take action on his own if lawmakers don’t provide funding for his border wall.

Trump tells The New York Times in an interview published Thursday night that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “is hurting our country very badly by doing what’s she doing and, ultimately, I think I’ve set the table very nicely.”

Trump adds: “I’ll continue to build the wall, and we’ll get the wall finished. Now whether or not I declare a national emergency — that you’ll see.”

Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to get the wall built, but such a move would be challenged in court, tying up the money indefinitely.

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: At least 3 deaths in New York blamed on storm

CHICAGO (AP) — At least three deaths in western New York are being blamed on the winter storm that has dropped more than 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow and inflicted subzero wind chills.

Authorities said Thursday that a homeless man found frozen in a suburban Buffalo bus shelter may have been a fourth storm victim but an autopsy was needed to confirm his cause of death.

Two Buffalo-area men died clearing snow and a man died in Livingston County when his vehicle hit a snowdrift and crashed early Thursday.

The victims’ names and other details haven’t been released.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says one of the men who died clearing snow was shoveling and the other was operating a snowblower.

Buffalo schools will be closed for a third day Friday.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-ARMS TREATY

US expected to announce treaty pullout as early as Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is expected to announce as soon as Friday that it will withdraw from an arms treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the waning days of the Cold War.

Some analysts worry that the treaty’s demise could fuel a new arms race.

An American withdrawal, which has been expected for months, follows years of unresolved dispute over Russian compliance with the pact, signed in 1987 and known as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

It is the first arms control measure to ban an entire class of weapons — ground-launched cruise missiles with a range between 500 kilometers (310 miles) and 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles).

The U.S. asserts that Russia has deployed a missile in violation of the treaty. Russia denies this.

TRUMP-PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Trump plan would channel prescription discounts to patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is moving ahead with a plan to channel behind-the-scenes prescription drug discounts directly to consumers.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday his proposed regulation would encourage drugmakers, middlemen and insurers to provide any such discounts to consumers when they purchase their prescriptions.

Drugmakers don’t provide discounts for all their medications, so the impact for consumers remains to be seen.

The proposal would work by doing away with an exemption from federal anti-kickback rules that now allows drugmakers, insurers and middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers to negotiate rebates among themselves.

It would be replaced with a new exemption for discounts offered directly to consumers.

FENTANYL SEIZURE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Border officials report biggest fentanyl bust

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they have made their biggest fentanyl bust ever, capturing nearly 254 pounds (114 kilograms) of the deadly synthetic opioid in Arizona.

The Nogales CBP Port Director Michael Humphries said Thursday that the drug was seized Saturday from a tractor-trailer carrying produce from Mexico after it was stopped for inspection at the border crossing.

Agents also seized an additional 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of fentanyl pills and a large cache of methamphetamine.

The Mexican man driving the truck was arrested.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pence praises DEA help in convict Maduro allies

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States strongly rejects offers from Mexico, Uruguay and the Vatican to mediate a dialogue between embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the head of the country’s opposition-controlled congress, Juan Guaido.

A senior U.S. administration official explicitly mentioned the three in a briefing Thursday and added that “we reject any talks of any type of efforts that would allow Maduro to maintain himself in power.”

The official repeated the U.S. government’s position that Maduro is no longer the president of the country. Canada and many Latin American nations also have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, arguing that Maduro’s re-election last May was invalid because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

The U.S. official briefed reporters on the condition of not being quoted by name.

Mexico and Uruguay announced Wednesday that they will hold an international conference Feb. 7 to discuss the Venezuela crisis. Both countries have not recognized Guaido as president.

—Luis Alonso Lugo

STATE OF UNION-TRUMP

Trump says State of the Union address to stress ‘unity’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says “unity” will be the theme of his State of the Union address next week, and says he respects Stacey Abrams, who will give the Democratic response.

Trump told reporters Thursday that he’s familiar with Abrams from the 2018 Georgia governor’s race, which she narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp.

Trump said, “I hope she does a good job. I respect her.” Trump said his speech next Tuesday will be sweeping “but part of it’s going to be unity.”

Abrams will be the first black woman to deliver a Democratic response. Democrats chose her in part because she represents the future of the party and the black women who anchor it.

TOO MUCH TOOTHPASTE

Study: Many small kids are using too much toothpaste

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study suggests too many young kids are using too much toothpaste, increasing their risk of streaky or splotchy teeth when they get older.

About 40 percent of kids ages 3 to 6 used a brush that was full or half-full of toothpaste. Experts recommend no more than a pea-sized amount.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings were based on a survey of parents of more than 5,000 kids ages 3 to 15.

Fluoride prevents cavities. Health officials recommend that all people drink fluoridated water, and that everyone 2 or older brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Past studies have suggested fluorosis has been increasing for at least three decades, and can affect as many as 2 out of 5 adolescents.

EMPIRE CAST MEMBER-ATTACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Family says attack on actor was hate crime

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett says that they have no doubt that the actor is a victim of a “racial and homophobic hate crime.”

In a statement released via one of Smollett’s representatives, the family seems to dispute any suggestion that Smollett wasn’t truthful with police when he reported that two men in masks beat him early Tuesday, hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, threw an undetermined chemical on him and looped a rope around his neck. The family says Smollett has told police “everything” and that his account of what happened has “never changed.”

Such doubts have been expressed online as police have reported that they have not yet located any surveillance video of the attack and that Smollett declined to turn over phone records that would show he was talking to his agent on the phone at the time of the attack, as he told detectives. Police have said that Smollett has been cooperative.

Police continued to gather and analyze surveillance video Thursday and reported that video from Smollett’s apartment building shows that he had a thin rope around his neck when he arrived after he says he was beaten up.

FACEBOOK-APPLE BAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Apple axes Google access to key developer tool

NEW YORK (AP) — Google says Apple has also revoked its access to a key developer tool, preventing its employees from testing new app features on iPhones. Facebook lost access to the same tool Wednesday, but had it restored Thursday.

Google appears confident it would quickly regain its access. It says it is working with Apple to fix what it called a temporary disruption to some of its corporate iPhone apps, and said it expected the situation to be resolved soon.

Google declined to say why it lost access to the tool. The action came a day after the company voluntarily withdrew a market-research app called “Screenwise Meter,” which Google had distributed to users outside the App Store — although not to teens.

Apple did not reply immediately to a request for comment.

