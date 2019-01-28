Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

UNITED STATES-HUAWEI US charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is filing charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei. A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging…

UNITED STATES-HUAWEI

US charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is filing charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei.

A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top executive at the company.

The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

Meng Wanzhou, the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege she committed fraud by misleading American banks about Huawei’s business deals in Iran.

Prosecutors charge Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies.

HOUSTON OFFICERS SHOT

Officials: Several officers injured in Houston shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say at least three Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down” and at least three officers have been injured.

Police say the officers are being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Acting AG says Mueller’s probe is ‘close to being completed’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the special counsel’s Russia investigation is “close to being completed.”

Whitaker made the comment Monday during an unrelated news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.

He says he’s been “fully briefed” on the special counsel’s investigation. He took over control overseeing the probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at the president’s request in November.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to sway the 2016 presidential election. Whitaker says he hopes to receive Mueller’s report as soon as possible.

President Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to serve as the next attorney general. His confirmation hearing was held earlier this month and he’s awaiting a confirmation vote in the Senate.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Venezuela opposition leader backs US sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan opposition leader who has declared himself the country’s rightful president says U.S. sanctions against the state-owned oil company fall in line with requests lawmakers have made to “protect” the nation’s assets abroad.

Juan Guaido said in an interview with CNN in Spanish on Monday evening that Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress approved a measure in January asking foreign nations to ensure the country’s assets aren’t “looted” by President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido is the leader of the National Assembly, which is the only branch of Venezuela’s government recognized by the U.S. and other nations.

Guaido said the measure’s only purpose is to ensure that Maduro’s government “doesn’t continue robbing the people of Venezuela.”

The United States announced sanctions against Petroleos de Venezuela SA earlier Monday, cutting off a vital source of income for the distressed nation.

AFGHANISTAN-US ENVOY

US envoy briefs Afghan officials on talks with the Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan president’s office says U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad shared details of his recent talks with the Taliban in Qatar with President Ashraf Ghani and other government officials.

Monday’s statement quotes Khalilzad as saying he held talks about a cease-fire with the Taliban but that there was no progress yet on that issue.

The statement also claims the Taliban demanded from Khalilzad the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan, but that there was no agreement on that.

There was no immediate comment from Khalilzad or the U.S. Embassy.

The statement appeared directed at toning down last week’s remarks by Khalilzad reporting “significant progress” in talks with the Taliban.

It also says Ghani thanked Khalilzad and praised U.S. efforts to restart negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

SCIENCE SAYS-POLAR VORTEX

Science Says: Get used to polar vortex outbreaks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sudden blast of warm air unleashed the dreaded polar vortex from its Arctic cage. Now, the Midwest is about to feel the effects of its icy grip.

Get used to it. The polar vortex has been wandering more often in recent years. This time, its Arctic chill is here for an extended visit.

Judah Cohen is a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research. He says it all started with misplaced Moroccan heat. Meteorologists watched last month when the normally super chilly air temperatures 20 miles above the North Pole rapidly rose thanks to that southern warm air.

Cohen says that split the polar vortex into pieces. Those pieces of cold air started to wander, bringing the chill.

He says the unusual cold could stick around for weeks.

CUBA-TORNADO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Havana hit by Category F3 tornado

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials say 125 homes were damaged by a tornado, heavy rains and severe winds overnight.

Members of the Provincial Defense Council of Havana tell state media Monday that 90 homes collapsed completely and 30 suffered partial collapse.

More than 200,000 people lost water service, largely because of power cuts that left pumps out of service. Some 100 underground cisterns close to the coastal section of Havana were contaminated by seawater.

Three electric substations were knocked out by the tornado, the strongest to hit Cuba since Dec. 26, 1940, when a Category F4 tornado hit the town of Bejucal, in what is now Mayabeque province.

PALIN SON-CUSTODY

Sarah Palin’s son released from Alaska halfway house

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Track Palin, the elder son of former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has been released from custody after his conviction for assaulting his father.

The younger Palin reported to an Anchorage halfway house in December to serve a year for the 2017 attack on his father. But he was released after a judge granted a motion Thursday for credit for time spent on electronic monitoring. Online corrections records show he was not in custody Monday and his sentence had been served.

Palin was previously enrolled in a veterans’ therapeutic court program, but was dismissed following new assault charges. He was arrested in September after a female acquaintance said he hit her in the head.

TMZ.com first reported Palin’s release over the weekend.

PELICANS-DAVIS

Anthony Davis tells New Orleans that he wants a trade

Anthony Davis’ agent says the five-time All-Star has told the New Orleans Pelicans that he wants to be traded to a contending team.

Agent Rich Paul confirmed the request to The Associated Press early Monday. ESPN first reported that Davis has told the Pelicans he wants to go elsewhere.

Davis is having the best season of his career, averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. He’ll almost certainly become a six-time All-Star later this week when the NBA announces the full rosters for this year’s game that will be played Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

What’s unclear: If Davis will be there as a member of the Pelicans or not. The trade deadline is Feb. 7.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

MEASLES OUTBREAK

Measles outbreak near Portland, Oregon, sickens 35

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A measles outbreak near Portland has sickened 35 people in Oregon and Washington, with 11 more cases suspected.

Thirty-one patients had not been vaccinated against measles, and the status of four others who were infected is not known. One child has been hospitalized.

Public health officials struggling to contain the highly contagious virus say the outbreak is a textbook example of why it’s critical to vaccinate against childhood diseases.

Measles was eradicated in the U.S. after a safe and cheap vaccine was developed in 1963, but in recent years, outbreaks from New York to California have sickened hundreds.

The vaccination rate in the area is 78 percent, lower than average, and that’s making it harder to contain the outbreak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.