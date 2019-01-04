GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN Newly empowered House Dems pass funding plan without wall WASHINGTON (AP) — On their first day in the majority, House Democrats have passed a plan to re-open the government without funding President Donald…

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Newly empowered House Dems pass funding plan without wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — On their first day in the majority, House Democrats have passed a plan to re-open the government without funding President Donald Trump’s promised border wall.

The largely party-line votes Thursday night came after Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House briefing room, pledging to keep up the fight for his signature campaign promise.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump and Senate Republicans should “take yes for an answer” and approve the border bill, which was virtually identical to a plan the Senate adopted on a voice vote last month. Pelosi told reporters: “We’re not doing a wall.”

President Donald Trump has taken just as firm a stance not to re-open the government unless money is provided for a wall on the border.

FATAL CRASH-INTERSTATE FIRE-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Death toll in Florida highway crash rises to 7

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say another person has died in a fatal crash on a Florida highway, bringing the death toll to seven.

Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided and spilled diesel fuel across the highway Thursday on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, sparking a massive fire.

The Gainesville Sun reports several others were taken to the hospital, some with critical injuries.

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation. Authorities have not why they are treating the deaths as potential homicides.

Authorities say their top priority is identifying the victims so they can notify their relatives.

The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions for hours, causing massive delays.

SOUTHEAST ASIA-TROPICAL STORM

Tropical storm to bring rain, high seas to southern Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai weather authorities are warning that a tropical storm will bring heavy rains and high seas to southern Thailand and its famed beach resorts.

The Thai Meteorological Department said Tropical Storm Pabuk was moving west into the Gulf of Thailand on Thursday with maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (40 mph). Torrential rain was possible Thursday through Saturday for Thailand’s southern provinces and islands popular with domestic and foreign tourists.

The department said waves 3 to 5 meters (yards) high were possible in the Gulf of Thailand and 2 to 3 meters high in the Andaman Sea on the west coast. It warned of strong winds and inshore surges on the gulf and said all ships should remain ashore through Saturday.

CHINA-SPACE

Chinese rover beings exploring ‘dark’ side of moon

BEIJING (AP) — China’s space agency has posted a photo of a lunar rover making tracks on the surface shortly after leaving a spacecraft that had made the first-ever landing on the moon’s far side.

The Jade Rabbit 2 rover drove off a ramp and onto the moon at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, about 12 hours after the Chang’e 4 spacecraft touched down.

Lunar project chief designer Wu Weiren called the separation of the rover “a small step for the rover, but one giant leap for the Chinese nation.”

Other countries have sent spacecraft to the side of the moon that faces Earth. The Chinese mission is the first to the far side, sometimes called the dark side because it is relatively unknown.

NEW CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Democrats return Pelosi to House speaker’s post

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheering Democrats have returned Nancy Pelosi to the House speaker’s post as the 116th Congress ushers in a historically diverse freshman class eager to confront President Donald Trump in a new era of divided government.

Pelosi took the gavel saying U.S. voters “demanded a new dawn” in the November election that swept the Democrats to a House majority and are looking to “the beauty of our Constitution” to provide checks and balances on power.

As night fell, the House quickly got to work on the partial government shutdown, which was winding up Day 13 with Trump demanding billions in Mexican border wall funding. Democrats approved legislation to re-open the government — but without the $5.6 billion in wall money, which means it has no chance in the Republican Senate.

RHODES SCHOLAR-DACA RECIPIENT

Rhodes scholar and ‘Dreamer’ fears he can’t return to US

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard student who became the first “Dreamer” to receive a Rhodes scholarship in November says the joy of the achievement has given way to uncertainty.

Jin Park is originally from South Korea and now lives in New York City. But he risks not being allowed back into the U.S. if he enrolls at the University of Oxford in England later this year.

The Trump administration rescinded the option for overseas travel for those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, like Park, as it moved to wind down an Obama-era program in 2017.

But the federal courts have upheld the program for now.

Define American is an immigrant advocacy organization that supported Park in his bid for the prestigious scholarship. It argues that’s why the administration should honor the prior travel policy.

U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services didn’t comment.

CHILDREN FOUND DEAD-TEXAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police: Person of interest in deaths in custody

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A man police say is a person of interest in the deaths of three young children in a Texas apartment has given himself up and is in custody.

Houston police officer Ben Starr says police received a call late Thursday evening from a man who identified himself as the person being sought and he wanted to surrender. Police apprehended him peacefully in Houston.

Starr declined to identify him but said he is 27 years old.

Earlier Thursday, police in Texas City, 48 miles (77 kilometers) to the southeast, discovered the bodies of three children ages 5, 2 and an infant, in an apartment there. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She is in a hospital.

MANSON FOLLOWER-PAROLE

Charles Manson follower, murderer recommended for parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California parole panel has for the first time recommended that Charles Manson follower Robert Beausoleil be freed after nearly a half-century in prison.

California’s incoming governor, Gavin Newsom, could block Thursday’s decision in coming months. Gov. Jerry Brown has consistently stopped releases for followers of the cult leader, who died in prison in 2017.

Beausoleil was not involved in the most notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by Manson followers in 1969. He was convicted in the slaying of musician Gary Hinman that same year.

Hinman was tortured for three days, including when Manson cut his face with a sword.

Parole panels ruled against releasing Beausoleil 18 times previously.

Beausoleil was originally sentenced to death, but it was changed to a life sentence.

T25-UCONN-BAYLOR

No. 8 Baylor women beat UConn 68-57 for 1st win over No. 1

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown had 20 points and 17 rebounds as No. 8 Baylor won over a top-ranked team for the first time, beating UConn 68-57 Thursday night and handing the Huskies their first regular-season loss in more than four years.

The Huskies (11-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season game in regulation since a 76-70 home loss to Baylor in a Nos. 1 vs. 2 matchup on Feb. 18, 2013 — a span of 163 games. Their only regular-season loss since then was 88-86 in overtime at Stanford on Nov. 14, 2014. They had won 126 consecutive regular-season games, 58 of them non-conference matchups.

UConn is the only No. 1 team Baylor has ever faced in coach Kim Mulkey’s 19 seasons. The Lady Bears had lost each of the previous three such meetings, including UConn’s last visit to Waco nearly five years ago.

The Huskies had their only lead at 2-0 when Crystal Dangerfield scored in the opening minute of the game.

Chloe Jackson added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Baylor (10-1), while NaLyssa Smith had 12 points. Juicy Landrum scored 11 points while Lauren Cox added nine points and seven rebounds.

Napheesa Collier had 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, while Katie Lou Samuelson also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. But the two seniors were a combined eight-of-34 shooting. Dangerfield had 11 points and Megan Walker 10.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Geno Auriemma’s team was coming off tough wins at Oklahoma and California, and after both games the coach talked about those kinds of games were how the majority of the world lives. This time, they couldn’t pull off a late comeback. The Huskies shot only 29 percent (20 of 68) and had their season low in points.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have won 28 consecutive home games, and extended their non-conference home winning streak to 45 games since a home loss to UConn on Jan. 13, 2014.

UP NEXT

UConn, which hasn’t lost an American Athletic Conference game in five full seasons in the league, opens conference play Sunday at Houston.

Baylor, which last season won its ninth Big 12 title, opens league play Sunday at Texas Tech.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

ROCKETS-WARRIORS

James Harden rallies Rockets in OT to beat Warriors 135-134

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Harden hit a contested 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in overtime and finished with his second triple-double of the week and fifth straight 40-point game, rallying the Houston Rockets past the Golden State Warriors 135-134 in a thriller between Western Conference powers Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Kevin Durant’s long 3-pointer missed as the buzzer sounded in what will go down as one of the best games this regular season — a rematch of the seven-game Western Conference finals won by two-time defending champion Golden State.

Stephen Curry put the Warriors ahead with 23.1 seconds remaining in OT on the way to 35 points — a basket that shouldn’t have counted because Durant was clearly out of bounds when he flung the ball back in.

Harden, however, had one more improbable, acrobatic moment still in him. He released the ball with at least four hands in his face for the game-winner.

The reigning MVP finished with 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, while Clint Capela contributed 29 points and 21 rebounds for Houston.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

