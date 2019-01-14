202.5
Home » National News » UN chief backs 2-state…

UN chief backs 2-state solution in talks with Palestinians

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 5:14 pm 01/14/2019 05:14pm
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The Western-backed Palestinian Authority is threatening to step up pressure on Hamas amid renewed tensions in Gaza, even as Israel allows a lifeline of Qatari aid to flow directly to the Islamic militants. Abbas wants to reassert his authority over Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to preserve calm ahead of April's elections. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and stressed again that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the only path to peace.

Guterres’ strong backing for an independent Palestinian state came ahead of the release of a long-awaited U.S. plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace and Israeli elections in April.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Guterres also congratulated Abbas during Monday’s meeting on the election of the Palestinians to preside over the Group of 77, a bloc of 134 mainly developing nations and China that promotes their collective interests at the United Nations. Abbas will take over the chairmanship from Egypt on Tuesday.

As Abbas and his entourage left U.N. headquarters, Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour told reporters: “It was a good meeting.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500