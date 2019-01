By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain is scrapping 65 pound ($84) fee for EU citizens to get permanent UK status.

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain is scrapping 65 pound ($84) fee for EU citizens to get permanent UK status.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.