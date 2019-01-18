202
Trump invited to North Carolina to give State of the Union

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 5:49 pm 01/18/2019 05:49pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The speaker of the North Carolina House has invited President Donald Trump to the state’s legislature to deliver the State of the Union address.

Republican State House Speaker Tim Moore wrote to the president on Friday, inviting Trump to deliver the address in the House chamber of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested that Trump delay this year’s address or give it in writing due to the partial government shutdown.

Moore says it is “essential” that Americans hear from their president on the effort to reopen the federal government.

No one in Moore’s office returned a voice message Friday seeking additional comment.

