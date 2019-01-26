202
Home » National News » Triathlon program by Sandy…

Triathlon program by Sandy Hook family gets help to expand

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 10:56 am 01/26/2019 10:56am
Share

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A youth triathlon program founded by the family of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting is expanding with the help of a national organization.

The Race4Chase training program is a free camp designed to promote healthy lifestyles by teaching kids how to swim, ride a bike and run.

It’s run by the CMAK Foundation through local YMCAs. The foundation was set up in memory of Chase Kowalski, a 7-year-old who competed in his first triathlon months before the 2012 massacre.

Race4Chase announced this week that it’s partnering with the USA Triathlon Foundation to help grow the project, with the goal of having Race4Chase triathlons nationwide.

The program expanded from three camps in 2013 to 27 sites this year in Connecticut, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Washington D.C.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News Race4Chase sandy hook elementary Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500