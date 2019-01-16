202
Home » National News » Train stuck on tracks…

Train stuck on tracks disrupts service to Atlanta airport

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 8:48 pm 01/16/2019 08:48pm
Share
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) employees inspect an out-of-service train that got stuck on the tracks just north of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. Rail Operations Chief Dave Springstead says normal service to the airport may not resume until Thursday because officials need to bring in a crane to lift the train. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta commuter train stuck on the tracks has disrupted service to and from the world’s busiest airport.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority tweeted around 9 p.m. Tuesday that the situation left regular trains unable to reach the station at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Rail Operations Chief Dave Springstead says normal service to the airport may not resume until Thursday because officials need to bring in a crane to lift the train.

MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the crane isn’t scheduled to arrive until Thursday morning.

Shuttle buses were being used to take passengers from a nearby station to the airport.

The disruption comes less than three weeks before Atlanta hosts the 2019 Super Bowl.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500