By The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked UConn women lose to No. 8 Baylor 68-57, ending regular-season winning streak at 126 games.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked UConn women lose to No. 8 Baylor 68-57, ending regular-season winning streak at 126 games.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.