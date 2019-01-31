Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication…

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of January 30, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $7,732,340; $123.46.

2. U2; $4,753,471; $135.83.

3. Ed Sheeran; $4,506,091; $92.55.

4. Drake; $4,041,588; $116.88.

5. Bruno Mars; $3,627,965; $145.63.

6. Eagles; $3,394,372; $180.26.

7. Roger Waters; $3,237,377; $72.42.

8. Billy Joel; $2,752,443; $123.77.

9. Elton John; $2,721,702; $130.66.

10. Metallica; $2,224,842; $129.36.

11. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,149,554; $509.02.

12. Phil Collins; $2,092,876; $150.65.

13. Justin Timberlake; $2,090,877; $129.16.

14. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,870,896; $98.79.

15. Fleetwood Mac; $1,850,333; $132.67.

16. Luis Miguel; $1,826,884; $94.44.

17. Sam Smith; $1,617,591; $110.08.

18. Maroon 5; $1,577,446; $105.48.

19. Luke Bryan; $1,458,104; $79.67.

20. Jeff Lynne’s ELO; $1,443,766; $108.90.

