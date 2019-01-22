The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 20, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd. 4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 5. Bloons TD…

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 20, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. iSchedule, HotSchedules

8. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

2. Polysphere, Playgendary

3. Words Story, ZHOU JIAPING

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. TikTok – Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

8. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Polysphere, Playgendary

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

6. Kick the Buddy: Forever, Playgendary

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Wordscapes, PeopleFun, Inc.

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Crowd City, Voodoo

