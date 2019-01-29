The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 27, 2019: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Bohemian Rhapsody 2. First Man 3. A Star Is Born (2018) 4. Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch 5. Hotel Artemis 6.…

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 27, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. First Man

3. A Star Is Born (2018)

4. Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch

5. Hotel Artemis

6. Crazy Rich Asians

7. The Girl In the Spider’s Web

8. BlacKkKlansman

9. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

10. Split (2017)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hotel Artemis

2. The Old Man & the Gun

3. The Wife

4. The Rewrite

5. Juliet, Naked

6. Three Identical Strangers

7. Studio 54

8. Mid90s

9. RBG

10. American Animals

