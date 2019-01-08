202.5
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 1:59 pm 01/08/2019 01:59pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 6, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Crazy Rich Asians

2. A Simple Favor

3. Night School (2018)

4. Bad Times At the El Royale

5. Venom

6. Smallfoot

7. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

8. The House With a Clock In Its Walls

9. Eighth Grade

10. White Boy Rick

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Eighth Grade

2. The Old Man & the Gun

3. Colette

4. Fahrenheit 119

5. Rust Creek

6. Mid90s

7. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

8. Three Identical Strangers

9. Diet Fiction

10. The Dawn Wall

