The Latest: Gunman’s family laments ‘senseless tragedy’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on a guilty plea in the fatal shootings of six people in Michigan in 2016 (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Relatives of a man who pleaded guilty to killing six people in southwestern Michigan say their “hearts are broken” by the suffering of his victims.

Jason Dalton’s family and former wife released a statement Monday, expressing condolences to the victims and their families. Dalton’s family says “nothing that we can say is adequate.”

Dalton pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, suddenly ending jury selection at his trial in Kalamazoo. He randomly shot eight people while driving around for Uber in February 2016. Two people survived.

Dalton faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison on Feb. 5. His family calls the case a “senseless tragedy.”

2:40 p.m.

A Michigan prosecutor says he still doesn’t know why a man randomly killed six people in between driving for Uber around the Kalamazoo area in 2016.

Jason Dalton pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder Monday , a day that was set aside for jury selection in his trial. He was a driver for Uber when he shot strangers in between picking up riders.

Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says the motive remains a “key question” that haunts investigators. He says: “Everybody wants to know.”

Dalton told police that the Uber app was controlling him on the day of the shootings. He was found competent to stand trial and had dropped plans for an insanity defense.

He now faces life in prison.

11:45 a.m.

A man charged with killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber has pleaded guilty to murder in southwestern Michigan.

Jason Dalton’s surprise guilty pleas occurred as lawyers and a judge planned to pick a jury Monday in Kalamazoo County court.

Dalton was charged with murder and attempted murder. He admits shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area in 2016.

After Dalton’s arrest, police quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.

