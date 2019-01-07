The Latest: Man charged in California camper’s killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a parolee charged with killing a camper and shooting at 10 others (all times local): 1:15 p.m. The arraignment of a parolee charged with killing a man camping…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a parolee charged with killing a camper and shooting at 10 others (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The arraignment of a parolee charged with killing a man camping with his daughters at a Southern California state park in June and shooting at 10 people over the past two years has been postponed.

Prosecutors said Monday that arraignment for Anthony Rauda was continued until Jan. 22 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The 42-year-old Rauda is charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of burglary in connection with a rash of crimes in the Santa Monica Mountains between Malibu and Calabasas.

Prosecutors allege he opened fire on campers and motorists in incidents dating to November 2016 near Malibu Creek State Park.

Rauda is currently serving a three-month sentence for gun and ammunition crimes.

9:43 a.m.

Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old man with killing a camper in Malibu Creek State Park and trying to kill 10 other people over two years.

Anthony Rauda will be arraigned Monday on one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of burglary.

Prosecutors allege he opened fire on campers and motorists in incidents dating to November 2016, when a man sleeping at the state park was wounded. He allegedly fired into a vehicle less than a week later and shot into vehicles three times in 2017.

Prosecutors say he shot at a car on a road on June 18, 2018, and four days later fatally shot 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette in the state park as the victim was in a tent with two daughters.

