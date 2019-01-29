The Latest: Governor thought ex-aide would stop harassment

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against a former New York City mayoral aide (all times local): 2:15 p.m. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s spokeswoman says the governor thought a former senior…

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against a former New York City mayoral aide (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s spokeswoman says the governor thought a former senior staffer of his wouldn’t harass any more women after being fired from the Democratic Governors Association.

Bullock spokeswoman Ronja Abel said Tuesday that it’s clear that Kevin O’Brien’s 2015 firing from the DGA hadn’t been enough since O’Brien was forced out of his next job with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio amid similar allegations last year.

O’Brien worked for Bullock as communications director when Bullock was Montana’s attorney general in 2009, then as deputy chief of staff when Bullock was elected governor in 2012.

O’Brien moved to the DGA in Washington in 2015 when Bullock became chairman of the organization.

The New York Times reports that O’Brien was fired from the DGA after a woman accused him of sexual harassment.

___

7:05 a.m.

A former New York City mayoral aide who was forced out of his job over sexual harassment allegations was fired previously for similar reasons.

The Democratic Governors Association in Washington tells The New York Times that Kevin O’Brien was fired in December 2015 after an investigation backed up the allegations of a woman who worked there.

A spokesman says Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio only learned about the prior situation because of the Times’ reporting.

Spokesman Eric Phillips says the Department of Investigation received no adverse information during its background checks.

When reached for comment on Monday, O’Brien issued a statement apologizing and blaming alcohol abuse for making “horrible decisions.”

