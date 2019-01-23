The Latest: Nurse accused of rape called a quiet family man

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a suspect charged in the sexual assault of an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a health care facility (all times local): 12:45 p.m. A former neighbor of a…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a suspect charged in the sexual assault of an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a health care facility (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A former neighbor of a nurse charged with raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at an Arizona care facility says he was a quiet family man.

Esella Burr said Wednesday that 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland was her neighbor for more than five years until he sold his Phoenix-area home in October.

Burr says Sutherland shared the home with his wife and four children, and she saw the couple leave for church every Sunday.

She says Sutherland would sometimes wave or start a conversation with her and once gave her a ride. He also mentioned that he liked his job as a nurse.

Sutherland faces one count each of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse. He has not yet entered a plea.

Phoenix police say his DNA is a match with the baby the woman delivered last month.

____

11:55 a.m.

A nurse accused of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at an Arizona care facility is being released from jail on bond.

Nathan Sutherland made an initial court appearance Wednesday, hours after his arrest was announced by Phoenix police. He did not enter a plea.

A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner ordered him released on a cash-only $500,000 bond. Sutherland must also wear an electronic monitoring device.

Clad in a T-shirt, athletic pants and jacket, the 36-year-old Sutherland was accompanied by defense attorney David Gregan, who said his client has no prior criminal record.

Gregan also said Sutherland has the right to get his own DNA expert.

Authorities say DNA from Sutherland matches DNA from the victim’s baby.

Sutherland faces one count each of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

___

10 a.m.

A licensed practical nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who gave birth at an Arizona care facility has been fired from his job.

Hacienda HealthCare said in a statement Wednesday that 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland was terminated after police announced his arrest.

Hacienda says its officials are “troubled beyond words” that someone who passed an extensive background check could harm a patient and that officials will continue cooperating with police.

The 29-year-old woman has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to the boy on Dec. 29.

The facility says they will continue cooperating with Phoenix police.

Sutherland has been arrested on one count each of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

____

8:40 a.m.

Police say the baby boy born to an incapacitated woman at an Arizona care facility is “doing quite well.”

Phoenix Police spokesman Tommy Thompson said he thought that the baby had been released from a hospital.

The boy’s 29-year-old mother has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to the boy at a long-term health care facility on Dec. 29.

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of one of the woman’s caregiving nurses on a charge of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

Thompson says suspect Nathan Sutherland was matched to the baby through DNA testing.

The woman’s family has said they will take care of the boy.

___

8:30 a.m.

Police say DNA testing of a nurse and the baby born to an incapacitated woman in Phoenix led them to charge the nurse with sexual assault of the woman.

Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson said Wednesday that investigators obtained a court order to collect DNA from the licensed practical nurse, Nathan Sutherland.

Authorities say Sutherland was one of the caregivers for the woman at the Hacienda HealthCare center where she lived.

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Employees have said they had no idea she was pregnant.

___

8:20 a.m.

Phoenix police say a licensed practical nurse has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault of an incapacitated woman who gave birth last month at a long-term health care facility.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday that investigators arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Williams says Sutherland worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility where the woman lived and had been providing care to her.

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. Court records say her last known physical was in April.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.