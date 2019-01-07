202.5
The Latest: Crews work to restore power in California

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 11:08 am 01/07/2019 11:08am
This photo provided by Michael Patrick O’Neill shows his sons Liam, left, and Finn in the snow at Squaw Valley, Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. A winter storm swept through parts of California, Nevada and Utah, bringing heavy snow to some communities. (Michael Patrick O’Neill via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on California storms (all times local):

8:00 a.m.

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of people after a winter storm swept through Northern California. The storm also prompted the temporary closure of a major interstate highway after motorists were trapped in the Sierra Nevada by whiteout conditions.

Strong winds and downed trees knocked out electricity for at least 80,000 customers across the Sacramento region Sunday night.

Officials said Interstate 80 from Placer County in California to the state line with Nevada reopened Monday but it remained closed in Nevada’s Washoe County.

Officials shut down the highway Sunday after a powerful snow storm reached the Lake Tahoe area as weekend visitors were leaving.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter storm warning for areas in the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet (1,200 meters), saying snowy and gusty conditions will limit visibility.

___

7:10 a.m.

Tens of thousands of people lost power after a powerful winter storm swept through Northern California, while another storm system in the southern part of the state unleashed mudslides in wildfire burn areas and trapped motorists on a major highway.

The deluge loosened hillsides where a major blaze burned last year in and around Malibu, clogging the Pacific Coast Highway with mud and debris.

A stretch of the scenic route northwest of Los Angeles was expected to remain closed in both directions until Monday while crews tow away stuck vehicles and clear lanes. No injuries were reported.

Topics:
