Texas police find body of infant who was reported abducted

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 34-year-old man who initially told San Antonio authorities that his infant son was abducted has led investigators to the child’s body.

The body of 8-month-old King Jay Davila was found in a buried backpack less than a mile from his home, according to a police affidavit.

Police Chief William McManus told reporters Thursday, before the discovery of the body, that the infant’s grandmother participated in the cover-up and the boy’s cousin was part of the staged kidnapping.

Both are facing charges.

Investigators believe Christopher Davila injured the child severely then concocted a story that King was in the car when it was stolen from a convenience store.

Davila is being held on charges that include injury to a child.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Davila.

