Tests find Ohio airport’s water OK after passengers sickened

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 10:29 am 01/04/2019 10:29am
CLEVELAND (AP) — Health officials say testing shows the water at Cleveland’s airport is safe after six passengers became ill on a Frontier Airlines flight to Florida earlier this week.

The city of Cleveland says results that came back Thursday show no concerns with the airport’s drinking fountains and its water supply.

Officials decided to shut down the drinking fountains and test the water after Frontier reported that the sick passengers might have used one before the flight.

Health officials removed those passengers and held them for observation after their plane landed Tuesday at Tampa International Airport.

Authorities haven’t provided information on the symptoms passengers were experiencing or their conditions.

