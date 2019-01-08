202.5
Teacher accused of drug transactions with student

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 12:05 pm 01/08/2019 12:05pm
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia high school teacher accused of arranging drug transactions with a student has been arrested.

News outlets report a criminal complaint filed in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court says 53-year-old Susan Lynn Surber is charged with illegal distribution of controlled substances.

The complaint says officers were called Monday after a mother discovered text messages on her daughter’s cellphone that mentioned illegal drug transactions involving the girl and her teacher. The complaint said the teen admitted to helping Surber arrange transactions in which the teacher would trade prescription anxiety medicine for marijuana.

Greenbrier County School Superintendent Jeff Bryant said Surber is no longer teaching in a classroom at Greenbrier East High School.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Surber has an attorney.

