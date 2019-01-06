202.5
Home » National News » Suspects sought in California…

Suspects sought in California bowling alley triple homicide

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 2:49 pm 01/06/2019 02:49pm
Share
Police officers investigate a shooting incident with multiple fatalities at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. A brawl between two large groups at the popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar erupted into gunfire early Saturday according to witnesses. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting that killed three men and injured four during a brawl at a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar.

Cell phone video aired by KNBC-TV shows groups of people fighting late Friday at Gable House Bowl in the coastal city of Torrance.

People scream and run away from the melee as gunshots ring out.

Police Sgt. Ronald Harris says Sunday that detectives don’t know if there may be more than one suspect.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the gunfire. Witnesses say it stemmed from the fight between two large groups.

Officers found seven men with gunshot wounds.

Three died at the scene and two were taken to a hospital.

Two others were hit but not hospitalized.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500