Suspect in 2 armed robberies shot, killed by police officer

January 16, 2019
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a suspect in a pair of armed robberies has been shot and killed by an officer.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told reporters that police on Wednesday afternoon spotted a car believed to have been involved in two armed robberies. The car was reported stolen from the first robbery victim.

The chief said the suspect also matched the description of a person involved in the armed robberies. Putney said an officer encountered the suspect in the parking lot of a store west of the downtown area, determined there was an imminent threat and fatally shot the man.

Putney did not say whether the suspect was armed. The police officer was not hurt. Authorities haven’t released the names or races of the officer or suspect.

