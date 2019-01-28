Survey of economists: US recession unlikely within 12 months

202
By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 12:01 am 01/28/2019 12:01am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of business economists foresee no recession in the United States within the next 12 months but do predict a slowdown in growth this year.

A survey by the National Association for Business Economics finds that nearly two-thirds of respondents think the economy will keep growing this year in what would become the longest expansion on record at more than 10 years.

Still, the survey results being released Monday reflect a collective belief that some of the economy’s momentum is fading. Compared with the NABE’s previous survey in October, for example, a smaller proportion of economists said their companies’ sales were rising. And fewer expect profit growth to increase. Most of the economists say President Donald Trump’s economic policies have done little to affect their businesses’ plans.

