STORY REMOVED: BC-ML–Egypt-Germany-Sexual Harassment

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 12:29 pm 01/14/2019 12:29pm
CAIRO (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its Sept. 14 and 15 stories about allegations of sexual harassment against a former employee at the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. Parts of the story have been questioned and a preliminary injunction has been issued by a German court. A Kill is mandatory. AP customers should no longer use the stories and remove them from their archives. No substitute story will be filed.

The AP

Topics:
National News World News
