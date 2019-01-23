202
State prisoner charged in Indianapolis shooting deaths of 4

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 8:14 pm 01/23/2019 08:14pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a state prisoner with four counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of four people inside an Indianapolis home nearly four years ago.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Wednesday that 36-year-old Nicholas Dunn is charged in the 2015 killings of 41-year-old Terri Betties; her 18-year-old son, Davon Whitlock; their cousin, 32-year-old Tiara Turner; and 48-year-old family friend Sherri Taylor. They were found dead March 24, 2015, on the city’s near north side.

Curry’s office says investigators recently received new evidence alleging Dunn’s involvement.

Dunn is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Dunn.

Indiana Department of Correction records show Dunn was convicted on a weapons charge and had a projected prison release date of Jan. 30. He previously served two sentences for battery.

