Correction: Trump Name-State Park story

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a story Jan. 7 about renewed efforts in the New York Legislature to remove President Donald Trump’s name from a state park, The Associated Press erroneously reported the park’s status. Donald J. Trump State Park is officially open, not closed.

A corrected version of the story is below:

State lawmakers again trying to remove Trump name from park

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled New York Legislature are making another attempt to have President Donald Trump’s name removed from a state park.

Sen. Brad Hoylman, of Manhattan, and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, of Queens, have introduced legislation that would allow the state parks commissioner to give Donald J. Trump State Park a different name.

In 2006, Trump donated undeveloped land straddling the Putnam-Westchester county border north of New York City to the state for a park. The park was one of dozens closed by the state four years later amid a budget crisis.

The park later reopened but isn’t included on the state parks agency’s website.

Legislation to remove Trump’s name was introduced during the previous two legislative sessions but didn’t make it out of committee.

