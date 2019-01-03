Sheriff: Fake pastor carrying drug-filled Bible visited jail

202.5
By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 9:57 am 01/03/2019 09:57am
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man posing as a pastor tried to smuggle drugs into a North Carolina jail by hiding them in a Bible.

News outlets cite a Facebook post from the Scotland County Detective Division that says 28-year-old James A. Morman III visited the Scotland County jail on Dec. 31 in the guise of a minister.

A search of the Bible he toted revealed Suboxone strips inside.

Authorities then conducted a sweep of the entire detention facility, and a number of illegal substances and contraband were located. It’s unclear whether Morman had visited the jail before with other drug-filled Bibles.

Morman and jail inmate Bryson Brown have been charged in connection with the operation. Authorities say additional charges are expected.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers to speak for them.

Topics:
National News
