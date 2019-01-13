202.5
Home » National News » Roof fire leads to…

Roof fire leads to flight delays at St. Louis airport

By The Associated Press January 13, 2019 5:44 pm 01/13/2019 05:44pm
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Part of St. Louis Lambert International Airport was evacuated for two hours after the roof caught fire.

No one was injured. Firefighters are working to determine what caused Sunday’s blaze.

Officials evacuated the area near where the fire happened. Terminal 1 was closed for about two hours, but Terminal 2 continued operating. Several flights were delayed.

Airport officials say the fire was between the top copper layer of the roof and the structure underneath.

Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge praised the efforts of firefighters who had to battle the fire in snowy conditions on a sloped roof.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500