202
Home » National News » Ron Howard to make…

Ron Howard to make doc about town devastated by wildfires

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 5:46 pm 01/24/2019 05:46pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, filmmaker Ron Howard poses at a private cocktail party to celebrate the FX network's Emmy nominations in Los Angeles. Howard is planning to make a documentary about a California town’s attempt to rebuild after the destruction of the 2018 California wildfires. National Geographic Documentary Films announced the project Thursday which will focus on the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise, California. In November of 2018, the wildfires took over 14,000 homes and displaced over 50,000 people. Its working title is “Rebuilding Paradise.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Director Ron Howard is planning to make a documentary about a Northern California town’s attempt to rebuild after a devastating wildfire last year

National Geographic Documentary Films announced the project Thursday which will focus on the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise, California. In November of 2018, flames destroyed nearly 15,000 homes and displaced over 50,000 people. Its working title is “Rebuilding Paradise.”

Howard said he has relatives in the area and was drawn to the universal human experience of the tragedy. The film will follow the residents of Paradise, first responders and volunteers helping to rebuild the town over the course of a year.

National Geographic Documentary Films is also the shop behind the climbing documentary “Free Solo” which was just nominated for an Oscar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500