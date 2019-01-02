202.5
Resident, 73, charged in killing of nursing home roommate

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 5:48 pm 01/02/2019 05:48pm
This undated photo provided by the St. Louis County Police Department shows Willie Clemons. Clemons is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Larry Harris, 69. The two men were roommates at a St. Louis County nursing home. Harris was found beaten to death early Wednesday Jan. 2, 2019. (St. Louis County Police via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 73-year-old man has been charged with murder after he admitted to beating his roommate to death at a Missouri nursing home.

Police were called to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in St. Louis County just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found 69-year-old Larry Harris dead.

Prosecutors charged 73-year-old Willie Clemons with second-degree murder. He is jailed on $250,000 bond.

A probable cause statement says the men were roommates. A nurse found Harris in his bed and not breathing. The statement says Clemons admitted to the nursing staff that he punched Harris several times. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the attack.

