Republican Party to express ‘undivided support’ for Trump

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party’s governing body is set to offer its “undivided support” for Donald Trump and his “effective presidency,” lending its backing to the president and his re-election campaign.…

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party’s governing body is set to offer its “undivided support” for Donald Trump and his “effective presidency,” lending its backing to the president and his re-election campaign.

The Republican National Committee’s resolutions committee unanimously approved the measure Wednesday at a winter meeting in New Mexico, clearing the way for its passage before the full membership Friday.

The expression of support comes as Trump’s re-election campaign is taking steps to scare off any potential primary challenger in 2020.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday shows Trump’s approval rating stands at 34 percent, its lowest point in more than a year.

A more strident resolution, which explicitly endorsed Trump for re-election, was not taken up by the committee.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.