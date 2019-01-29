202
Home » National News » Man who tackled Rand…

Man who tackled Rand Paul says he wasn’t thinking rationally

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 5:37 pm 01/29/2019 05:37pm
Share
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, left, R-Ky., and wife Kelley Paul listen to questions Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, during jury selection in a civil trial in Warren Circuit Court in Bowling Green, Ky. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — The man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke several of his ribs has told a Kentucky jury that he wasn’t thinking rationally when he slammed into the senator in 2017.

An apologetic Rene Boucher testified Tuesday that it was “two minutes of my life I wish I could take back.”

Boucher was called to the witness stand by Paul’s attorney on the second day of trial in Paul’s lawsuit against his neighbor. The Republican senator is seeking up to $500,000 in compensatory damages and up to $1 million in punitive damages.

Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days behind bars.

Boucher says he attacked Paul because the senator was creating a pile of yard debris near their property line in a Bowling Green subdivision.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500