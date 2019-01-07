202.5
Home » National News » Potbellied pig found beheaded,…

Potbellied pig found beheaded, bound near Philadelphia park

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 3:41 pm 01/07/2019 03:41pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A potbellied pig was found bound and beheaded in a Philadelphia park and animal welfare officials are seeking the public’s help.

A dog crate with the pig’s remains was found Monday morning near Pennypack Park in northwest Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says they were called to the scene by Philadelphia police.

THE SPCA’s director of humane law enforcement said someone “simply wanted to do something cruel for the sake of cruelty.”

Anyone with information about the case can call the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500