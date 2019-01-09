Police: Woman fatally shoots teenage grandson, kills self

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Indiana woman fatally shot her 15-year-old grandson, called 911 to report what happened and then killed herself. Police in Seymour found 68-year-old Wanda Huber dead late Monday…

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Indiana woman fatally shot her 15-year-old grandson, called 911 to report what happened and then killed herself.

Police in Seymour found 68-year-old Wanda Huber dead late Monday at the home she shared with her grandson, Simon Huber. Police say Simon Huber was airlifted to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, where he died Tuesday.

Police Chief Bill Abbott says investigators believe “medical issues” may have been a factor leading up to the shootings, but he didn’t elaborate.

Abbott says Wanda Huber gave dispatchers her name and made sure they had her address before hanging up.

Simon Huber was a Seymour High School sophomore. The principal announced his death after students returned to classes Tuesday from winter break.

___

This story has been corrected to show Simon Huber was 15, not 16.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.