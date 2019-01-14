202.5
Home » National News » Police: Woman drove drunk…

Police: Woman drove drunk to ‘teach her son a lesson’

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 6:49 am 01/14/2019 06:49am
Share

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman charged with drunken driving told police she did it “to teach her son a lesson.”

News outlets report 48-year-old Sunita Jairam was arrested early Sunday on charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.

Her arrest citation says she told police she “drank a bunch of beer” and drove at 150 mph (241 kph). It’s unclear what lesson she was trying to impart.

The son told police he tried to get out of the BMW subcompact several times, but the door was locked. News outlets didn’t list his age.

Booking records show Jairam’s blood alcohol content was 0.161, twice the legal limit. Records show she was previously charged with public intoxication and speeding.

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500