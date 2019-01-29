202
Police union plans campaign to support accused officer

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 8:03 am 01/29/2019 08:03am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police plans to spend thousands of dollars to boost public support for a white police officer charged with first degree murder in the death of an armed black man.

Nashville Officer Andrew Delke shot 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick from behind during a foot chase in July.

The first ad of the campaign features a photo of a semiautomatic pistol and the words, “This is the same loaded gun that was pointed at Officer Delke.”

Prosecutors say Hambrick didn’t point his gun at the 25-year-old officer, but Delke’s defense attorneys say he did.

A news release about the ad calls the district attorney’s decision pursue a murder charge “politically motivated.”

A spokesman for the prosecutor says they don’t comment on pending criminal cases.

National News
