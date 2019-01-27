202
Police: Suspect threatened shooting, stole cigarettes

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 2:16 pm 01/27/2019 02:16pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are searching for a suspect who threatened to shoot up a convenience store in order to steal cigarettes.

The Delaware State Police said the man entered the convenience store early Wednesday in Wilmington. Officers say he initiated a cigarette purchase, then grabbed a bag of cigarettes from the clerk.

The suspect repeatedly threatened to “shoot the place up” before leaving with the cigarettes.

Police issued a news release asking for the public’s help on Saturday.

