Police say armed man was buzzed into elementary school

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 5:44 pm 01/04/2019 05:44pm
DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man with a loaded handgun was buzzed into an elementary school near Philadelphia and was later arrested after trying to get inside neighborhood houses.

Darby Borough Police Chief Robert Smythe says the man, 21-year-old Nazher Sabree, was recognized as a former student by an office employee and allowed into Park Lane School in Darby on Friday. Sabree told the principal he was looking for a bag he’d lost and she escorted him out of the building.

He was then seen trying to get inside nearby houses and police were notified. He says Sabree threatened officers with the gun before he was arrested.

Smythe says Sabree had been acting erratically outside the school earlier in the day and never should have been let inside.

No one was harmed.

Messages seeking comment from the school district and principal weren’t immediately returned Friday.

National News
