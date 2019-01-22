202
Home » National News » Police: Missouri man fatally…

Police: Missouri man fatally shot son who was choking mother

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 5:28 pm 01/22/2019 05:28pm
Share

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Police say 63-year-old eastern Missouri man told investigators he fatally shot his son after finding him choking his mother in their home.

Festus Police Chief Doug Wendel says officers called to a home early Monday found the couple’s 29-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the father said his son was drinking heavily. He said when he found his son choking his mother, the man hit him in the head with a revolver. Wendel says the son then threw the father across a room and threatened his life.

Wendel says when the son advanced toward his father, the man fired at him.

The man was booked on suspicion of murder but was released pending application of warrants.

Wendel would not release the family’s names.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500