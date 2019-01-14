202.5
Home » National News » Police: Man opens fire…

Police: Man opens fire outside Indiana bingo hall, 1 injured

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 4:50 pm 01/14/2019 04:50pm
Share
Evansville Police officers exit the VFW Post 1114, 110 N. Wabash Ave., in Evansville, Ind., after a shooting in the Bingo Hall Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Police say a man opened fire inside a crowded Veterans of Foreign Wars post during a bingo game in Indiana, wounding one person before being tackled by patrons. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana police say a man barred from entering a bingo game inside a crowded Veterans of Foreign Wars post opened fire, wounding one person before being tackled by patrons.

Evansville Police say the 70-year-old gunman shot 48-year-old Paul Glover in the abdomen Sunday evening after Glover barred him from entering through a back door. Police say the gunman then came through a front door and fired a shot at a woman who pushed him back with a grill scraper before others in the post tackled and disarmed him and held him down until officers arrived.

Police say the gunman is being treated for injuries at a hospital and will face charges, including attempted murder, once he’s released.

Authorities say Glover underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500