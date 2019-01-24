202
Home » National News » Police ID Michigan parents…

Police ID Michigan parents who died from carbon monoxide

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 6:48 pm 01/24/2019 06:48pm
Share
Investigators wait outside a home, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich., where police say two people have died but their 5-month-old son survived after carbon monoxide apparently filled the house from a generator and portable heater. (Trace Christenson/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Police have identified the couple who died after carbon monoxide apparently filled a house from a generator and portable heater while their 5-month-old son survived.

Battle Creek Det. Sgt. Todd Elliott said Thursday that 20-year-old Brandon Bull of Bronson and 19-year-old Cylie Jo Canniff of Coldwater had been using a gas-powered generator to operate a kerosene heater inside the house.

The house did not have electricity, heat or water. Elliott says the couple was helping a contractor remodel the home but was not supposed to be staying in the house at night. The contractor found them Wednesday.

Elliott says the couple spent the night on an air mattress with the child. He says the boy was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital for treatment and is recovering.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500