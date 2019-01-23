202
Home » National News » Police: Florida man arrested…

Police: Florida man arrested after threat to blow up bus

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 1:54 pm 01/23/2019 01:54pm
Share

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say claimed to have a bomb on a transit bus in central Florida.

The two-hour standoff Wednesday morning caused the evacuation of a high school and nearby businesses in Ormond Beach.

Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker tells news outlets the man stepped off the bus at 10:33 a.m., lit a cigarette and lifted his shirt to show that he didn’t have a bomb strapped to his body.

Walker says the driver and five passengers got off the bus when the man threatened to blow it up.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad robot removed two bags from the bus. Walker says the contents are being examined.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500