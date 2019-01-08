202.5
Police: Driver struck toddler at gas station, then drove off

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 8:39 am 01/08/2019 08:39am
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man driving an SUV fatally struck a 2-year-old boy at a Chattanooga gas station, noticed the injured child and left the scene before calling police.

WTVC-TV reports Chattanooga police say 36-year-old Anwoiane Calloway on Monday morning hit the toddler, who was running across a parking lot to his father. A police arrest affidavit says Calloway got out of his SUV and saw the toddler on the ground, but then got back in and left.

Police spokesman Trevor Tomas says Calloway then called police and reported that he may have hit something at the gas station. Calloway was arrested on charges including failing to render aid and driving on a suspended license. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: WTVC-TV, http://www.newschannel9.com/

