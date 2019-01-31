Police debunk alleged Girl Scout cookie money theft

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A Girl Scout troop leader has been removed from her post after police concluded that an alleged theft of $1,000 from a troop selling cookies at a New Jersey mall…
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A Girl Scout troop leader has been removed from her post after police concluded that an alleged theft of $1,000 from a troop selling cookies at a New Jersey mall didn’t happen.
Troop leader Jessica Medina told police the money was left unattended in an envelope at the Woodbridge Center Mall on Jan. 18.
Medina blamed a man accompanied by a woman with a walker for the theft. Police interviewed the pair and eliminated them as suspects.
Police say further investigation revealed the proceeds of the sale were stored in a secure box and not an envelope.
The Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey said in a statement that Medina has been removed.
Medina told the New York Post that police are blaming her for “not doing their job properly.”
