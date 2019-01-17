202
Police: Child fatally shoots cousin while playing with gun

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 10:27 am 01/17/2019 10:27am
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a 9-year-old child was fatally shot by a 9-year-old cousin while playing with a gun the children found in a local apartment.

Police Lt. Larry Crowson says the Wednesday shooting was a “tragic accident.” He says the cousin cannot be charged because state law does not allow charges for anyone younger than 10.

Police say investigators are trying to determine how the children got the gun. Police say the Harris County district attorney will decide whether parents or guardians face charges in the shooting.

The children’s names haven’t been released.

