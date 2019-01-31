202
Police chief: Houston drug house raid prompted by mom’s call

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 6:31 pm 01/31/2019 06:31pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Police stormed a Houston home in a raid that left five undercover narcotics officers injured in part after receiving a call from a woman who said her daughter had been doing drugs there.

The officers were serving a search warrant at the house Monday when a gunbattle ensued and two suspects were killed.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said Thursday that following the woman’s call, police sent a confidential informant to the house. That informant purchased heroin there the day before the search warrant was served.

Acevedo said small amounts of marijuana and cocaine and several guns were found in the home following the shootout.

Four of the officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.

Acevedo says three of the officers remain hospitalized Thursday.

