202.5
Home » National News » Police: Alabama man pushes…

Police: Alabama man pushes TV stand, child loses 3 toes

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 7:48 pm 01/02/2019 07:48pm
Share

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man pushed a television stand that landed on a toddler, causing the boy to lose three toes.

The Tuscaloosa News reported Wednesday that 23-year-old Kendrick Antwan Woods was charged with second-degree assault Dec. 20.

According to court records, Woods was involved in an argument with his girlfriend at an apartment complex on Aug. 5. Police say the woman asked him to leave the apartment.

A Tuscaloosa police investigator wrote that Woods then came back into her apartment and pushed over the TV stand, “chopping off” the 2-year-old’s toes.

The woman told officers Woods was aware the boy was standing in front of the TV stand at the time. It’s unclear if Woods has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500