By The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Police: A 20-year-old man has been charged in the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) — Police: A 20-year-old man has been charged in the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in Houston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.